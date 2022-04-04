Culture

US consulate officials visit Erbil Citadel to evaluate cultural restoration projects

They also reviewed plans to make the Citadel and Erbil Bazaar a tourist destination.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The US Deputy Chief of Mission Greg LoGerfo and US Consul General Robert Palladino visited the ancient Erbil citadel on Monday (Photo: US Consulate General Erbil).
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US Deputy Chief of Mission Greg LoGerfo and US Consul General Robert Palladino visited Erbil's ancient citadel on Monday to evaluate the progress of ongoing cultural restoration projects funded by the US government.

They also reviewed plans to make the citadel and Erbil bazaar a tourist destination. 

"They enjoyed the sights of the Citadel and shopped in the historic bazaar for dates, honey, and traditional Kurdish headscarves," the US Consulate said in a Facebook post

"The #United_States is committed to helping Iraq preserve its unique cultural heritage sites and using these sites to responsibly grow the economy and increase employment in Erbil," the US consulate said.

Former Mayor of Erbil and Head of the High Commission for Erbil Citadel Revitalization Nehad Latif Qoja told Kurdistan 24 that the ancient citadel needs more financial support.

"The (citadel) is a human heritage (site), over 6,000 to 8,000 years old. It not only belongs to us, but to the next generations," he said. 

"It not only belongs to Kurds, Turks, or Arabs. It belongs to all humanity," he added. "For many thousands of years, different religious and many ethnic groups lived here."

"We need to develop this for the next generations."

He explained that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cannot support the citadel financially. 

"Luckily, Sheikh Baz (CEO from the oil company Kar group ) gave us $2 million in support, and the EU gave 6 million euros," he said. "But this (EU support) is not only for the citadel but also Mosul."

The US has also supported several renovation projects in the citadel. 

The KRG's Ministry of Municipality and Tourism also organized a Tourism Development Conference on Monday. 

"One of the biggest priorities for our cabinet is to grow & expand the tourism sector in the #Kurdistan Region, creating more jobs & strengthening our economy," Jotiar Adil, the KRG spokesperson, tweeted.

In mid-March, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Iraq announced that it had successfully completed the restoration of the northern ramp and retaining walls around the ancient Erbil Citadel.

The Erbil Citadel is a historic site that dates back thousands of years. It is considered "one of the most dramatic and visually exciting cultural sites not only in the Middle East but also in the world."

According to the World Monument's Fund, the High Commission for Erbil Citadel Revitalization (HCECR) was established in 2007. In 2010, the citadel was added to Iraq's tentative UNESCO World Heritage inclusion list.

