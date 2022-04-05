Turkish-backed factions continue shelling Syria's Ain Issa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish-backed forces targeted areas near Ain Issa with heavy artillery, the Syria-based Rojava Media Centre (RMC) reported on Tuesday

"The occupying #Turkish state and its mercenaries are bombing Seyda and Malik villages, Ain Issa camp and the international road M4 with heavy artillery, now," the RMC tweeted.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor also reported that Turkish forces fired artillery shells at Ma'lak village and Ain Issa in the northern Raqqa countryside.

Turkish-backed forces have recently intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa and Tal Tamr.

Also, on Apr. 2-3, Turkish-backed forces shelled Ain Issa, the SOHR report said.

In recent weeks, Turkey has also recently increased the number of drone strikes in northeast Syria.

One Turkish drone strike injured two people in Abu Rasin (Zirgan in Kurdish) in the northwestern countryside of Syria's Al-Hasakah province on Monday.

Read More: 2 injured in another Turkish drone strike in northeast Syria: SOHR

Moreover, a Turkish drone targeted a member of the General Command of the Syriac Military Council Orom Maroge in Tal Tamr on Sunday.

Read More: Turkish drone targets Syriac Military Council member

On Friday, one person was killed and two others injured by a Turkish drone attack, including the well-known poet Ferhad Merde, near the town of Tirbespi (Qahtaniya) in the northeastern Hasakah province.

Read More: Suspected Turkish drone strike destroys van on M4 highway near Syria's Tirbespi: RIC

After Turkey conducted a cross-border attack against Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria in October 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire agreements with Ankara, allowing Turkish troops to control the area between Tal Abyad and Serekaniye.

Despite these agreements, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish army have continued targeting SDF-held areas.

In some cases, villagers living in Syrian-Turkish border areas have been killed or injured in the bombardments.