British national surrenders to Russian forces in Mariupol

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – British national Aiden Aslin, also known as Cossack Gundi, reportedly had to surrender with his unit to Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine. He had previously fought with Kurdish forces against ISIS in Syria.

Aslin was with the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from 2015 to 2017 and has fought with the Ukrainian Marines since 2018.

British #Ukraine Marine Aiden Aslin (AKA Cossack Gundî / Johnny) has had to surrender with his unit to Russian forces in Mariupol. They fought like hell for 48 days and have now run out of food and ammunition due to #Russia’s siege and destruction of the city. pic.twitter.com/RPYbXimRSi — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) April 12, 2022

"It's been 48 days, we tried our best to defend Mariupol but we have no choice but to surrender to Russian forces," he said in his last message, posted on his official Twitter account.

"We have no food and no ammunition. It's been a pleasure everyone, I hope this war ends soon."

His Twitter account, which his friends run, said that they are "putting this out after direct consultation with his family."

"Until we're told otherwise we'll continue working on sharing the facts of the war," it added. "Hope for a prisoner exchange."

We're putting this out after direct consultation with his family. Until we're told otherwise we'll continue working on sharing the facts of the war. Hope for a prisoner exchange. — COSSACKGUNDI (@cossackgundi) April 12, 2022

In a video shared on Facebook, Philip Brennan, a friend of Aslin, said that Aiden "will be surrendering to Russian soldiers along with his unit."

He added that he hopes his video will gain media attention so that Aslin will be treated fairly by Russians, "with dignity and honor, as he deserves."

"He went to Ukraine to help people because he loves them, and for the same reason, he went to Syria, Rojava, to protect people."

Russian troops began their invasion of the eastern European country on Feb. 24.

Kurdistan 24's correspondent in war-torn Ukraine has documented the widespread devastation the Ukrainian city of Bucha has suffered at the hands of the invading Russian forces.

Read More: Kurdistan 24 documents aftermath of Russian retreat from Ukraine's Bucha

Russia has reportedly appointed a new general, Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, 60, to lead its faltering assault in Ukraine.

He is notorious for his brutality against civilians, especially when he commanded Russian forces in Syria.