2 Asayish killed in Deir al-Zor: SOHR 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) -- Two members of the Internal Security Forces (also known as Asayish in Kurdish) were killed by suspected ISIS fighters in the Al-Shahabat village in the Deir al-Zor countryside, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Saturday.

Furthermore, suspected ISIS militants threw a grenade at a man working for the Deir al-Zor civil council in the town of Abu Hamam, causing material damage.

Three SDF fighters were also killed in an attack by ISIS cells at their checkpoint near al-Sarj village north of Deir al-Zor, SOHR reported on Thursday.

ISIS sleeper cell attacks continue across SDF-held areas

Last week, the spokesperson of ISIS, Abu Omar al-Muhajir, claimed ISIS would attempt to take revenge over the killing of the previous ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, who was killed in February.