Security

2 Asayish killed in Deir al-Zor: SOHR 

Two members of the Internal Security Forces (also known as Asayish in Kurdish) were killed by suspected ISIS fighters in the Al-Shahabat village.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Asayish anti-terror units (HAT) (Photo: SDF Coordination and Military Center/Twitter)
Asayish anti-terror units (HAT) (Photo: SDF Coordination and Military Center/Twitter)
Syria ISIS Internal Security Forces SDF Sleeper cells

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) -- Two members of the Internal Security Forces (also known as Asayish in Kurdish) were killed by suspected ISIS fighters in the Al-Shahabat village in the Deir al-Zor countryside, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Saturday.

Furthermore, suspected ISIS militants threw a grenade at a man working for the Deir al-Zor civil council in the town of Abu Hamam, causing material damage.

Three SDF fighters were also killed in an attack by ISIS cells at their checkpoint near al-Sarj village north of Deir al-Zor, SOHR reported on Thursday.

Read More: Suspected ISIS sleeper cells carry out attacks in Raqqa and Deir al-Zor

ISIS sleeper cell attacks continue across SDF-held areas

Last week, the spokesperson of ISIS, Abu Omar al-Muhajir, claimed ISIS would attempt to take revenge over the killing of the previous ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, who was killed in February.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive