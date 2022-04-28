Catalan-Kurdish racecar driver to compete at Brands Hatch Race Circuit in the UK 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Spanish-Kurdish racecar driver Isaac Tutumlu will contest the curtain raiser event of the 2022 GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup season this weekend in the United Kingdom.

"We are very excited to be racing in the city wall challenge Sprint Cup first round this weekend at the iconic Track Brands Hatch next to London," Tutumlu told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

"This is a unique opportunity for our Kurdistan Racing Team to represent our nation and country in an official world championship and this is just the beginning!"

According to a press release, "Tutumlu will head to Brands Hatch as the Kent-based racing circuit hosts the season opener for the 2022 GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup season."

It will be Tutumlu's first time at Brands Hatch where he "will be sharing the GSM Novamarine-run Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo with Austrian Gerhard Tweraser."

"Tutumlu will defend the colors of the Kurdistan Racing Team by Tigris at the highest GT international level driving a GSM Novamarine-entered Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo alongside Austrian driver Gerhard Tweraser," read the press release.

"Tutumlu and Tweraser will be competing for Silver Cup honors in a highly competitive 26-car field, featuring world-class drivers such as Luca Ghiotto, Raffaele Marciello, Dries Vanthoor, and Christian Klien," it added.

"We are delighted to finally kick the 2022 campaign off as it was a long wait until now. It is a pleasure to be present with Kurdistan Racing Team by Tigris in the 2022 GT World Challenge Sprint Cup season," Tutumlu said.

"We know our rivals will be extremely tough to beat with GT3 cars from brands such as Audi, Porsche, Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren and Lamborghini of course."

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which he focused on other professional commitments such as representing football players, Tutumlu will make his comeback to the GT3 scene with the Kurdistan Racing Team.

