PM Masrour Barzani to establish tourism directorates in Zakho and Soran 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced in a statement on Thursday that he plans to establish tourism directorates in the independently administrated districts of Zakho and Soran.

The initiative is intended to develop tourism in the areas, a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Municipality and Tourism reported on Thursday.

Located in the northern part of Duhok province, Zakho was granted an independent administration status in July 2021, along with the Soran district in northeastern Erbil.

“The decision would have a huge impact on the development of the tourism sector,” according to the ministry.

The two districts would be able to better showcase their famous tourist sites, which thousands of people visit annually.

The Ibrahim Khalil border crossing (Habur Border or Frontier Gate), is the only gateway from Turkey to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and is located in Zakho. The Soran district, on its end, holds the popular Haji Omeran border crossing with Iran.

After the independent administrations were established, residents of Soran and Zakho no longer have to visit public offices in Erbil and Duhok for paperwork-related issues. This will improve efficiency and reduce red tape, government officials say.

The Kurdistan Region has a total of four independent administrations: Zakho, Soran, Raparin, and Garmiyan.

The independent administrative statuses are part of the government’s efforts to grant more autonomy to local authorities, and thereby improve development policies and lessen bureaucracy, Prime Minister Barzani said on numerous occasions.