Erbil hosts third annual technology fair 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The third annual Hawler (Erbil) Information Technology Exhibition (HITEX) will be held on June 27-30 from 10 am to 7 pm ⁣at the Erbil International Fairground in the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil.

Local and international tech brands from thirty countries will participate in the four-day event to showcase their latest innovations.

Less than 24 hours remain until the opening of the biggest tech exhibition in Iraq in collaboration with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

HITEX 2022 exhibition will be held for 4 days between 10 am to 7 pm entry is open to everyone and free.

We are ready, how about you?#HITEX pic.twitter.com/75kfLMc77U — HITEX (@HitexTech) June 26, 2022

The event is organized by the Red Eagle Expo, which is supported by the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Department of Information Technology, in partnership with the Rwanga Foundation, a local education-based organization.

"HITEX allows exhibitors to make business deals and partnerships locally and internationally, and the ability to apply to governmental tenders," reads the event's official website. "During the HITEX Days, exhibitors will be engaging with potential clients and will be able to create a direct link between the managers and customers."

Moreover, in a tweet, HITEX said the exhibition "consists of 8 interesting panels full of technological information."

"Some participating companies will also present their latest services on the stage to the attendees," it added.

HITEX also features a gaming zone with dozens of famous gamers and YouTubers, in addition to FIFA 2022 and Freefire tournaments.

Last year, companies from the United States, China, the UK, and the United Arab Emirates participated in the event.

One of the VIP guests at that year's conference, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, said that "technology helps us reduce corruption and improve the people's routine," according to the HITEX website.

Prime Minister Barzani's incumbent KRG cabinet has, since entering office in 2019, invested at least $50 million in government digitalization.