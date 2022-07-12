Nadhim Zahawi launches campaign to become British PM

(Kurdistan 24) – The United Kingdom’s current Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi, launched his campaign to compete for the post of British prime minister on Tuesday.

“Do you want a battle-tested prime minister?” Zahawi asked his audience in the opening of his almost three-minute-long video campaign that chronicles the major events that shaped his life.

Born in Baghdad, Zahawi immigrated to the United Kingdom with his Kurdish parents when he was 11 and spoke no English.

He briefly recalled the successes he has had in his career, including managing the rapid vaccine deployment in the UK and establishing the renowned YouGov polling agency.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated Zahawi on his appointment as chancellor on Wednesday.

Before taking over as chancellor and replacing Rishi Sunak, who is also running for the position, Zahawi served as the country’s Secretary of State for Education. Before that, he was appointed as vaccine minister, a role in which he was hailed for overseeing comprehensive immunization efforts in a short period.

From the little boy who spoke no English to a husband, father, self-made businessman, vaccines minister, education secretary, and now Chancellor of the Exchequer.



With a plan to deliver, and a track record of success, I am running to be your next leader. pic.twitter.com/KHqOBt0ZFU — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) July 12, 2022

Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss is also running for the position, as is former health secretary Sajid Javid. Boris Johnson remains prime minister but only in the role of caretaker.

The mass resignation of Johnson’s cabinet ministers and aides forced the incumbent prime minister to step down on Thursday, paving the way for a Conservative Party leadership contest in which 11 former and current cabinet officials are participating.

The Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee is expected to announce Johnson’s replacement in September.

Tax cutting and increased defense spending are Zahawi’s leading campaign pledges.

“British by choice. Conservative by conviction” is his motto.