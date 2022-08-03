META launches first local partnership to train innovators in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – META (formerly known as Facebook) has launched a training program in Iraq, Ahmed Aldazdi, partnership coordinator at Iraqi Innovators, told Kurdistan 24.

"META has not previously conducted projects in Iraq," Aldazdi said. "This will be their first pilot program."

"The program is offering the Social Media Professional Certificate to train and develop Iraqi professionals in META products and who want to be digital marketing experts," he added.

Throughout the six months of the Meta Certified program, there are training sessions by us that will give you the chance to dive deeper into the opportunities and challenges in the field of marketing in Iraq

Apply now https://t.co/xCsFuTty75#socialmedia #digitalmarketing #career pic.twitter.com/HOVLeFfeHx — Iraqi Innovators الابتكارالعراقي (@iraqiinnovators) July 21, 2022

Aldazdi said that META chose Iraqi Innovators as a partner since they already deliver specialized training.

Iraqi Innovators is a social innovation platform that is working to change the international image of Iraq from the "negative image of terrorism and violence to one that's actually reality on the ground of innovation and technology."

In 2019, Iraqi Innovators started to write blogs about technology in Iraq and new innovations and startups.

"We also provide a guide on how to build your own startup," Aldazdi said.

Their training with META involves two cohorts through the online platform ​​Coursera.

"This is usually paid for by subscription, but now META sponsors it, so it will be free for participants," Aldazdi said.

At the end of their training, participants will receive a META Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate and will have opportunities for international jobs through META's jobs platform open to them.

Iraqi Innovators doesn't have an office in Iraq since they do not want to be restricted in recruitment.

"We provide online training that every Iraqi can join from anywhere," Aldazdi said.

Despite this, Iraqi Innovators is planning to launch the first female co-working space in Iraq.

"But currently, we only provide online training," Aldazdi concluded.