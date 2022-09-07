Security

SDF carries out first joint military exercise with coalition near Turkish border

“The maneuvers used live ammunition of heavy and medium weapons."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
US troops on patrol in northeast Syria. (Photo: Delil Souleiman/AFP)
Syria SDF Asayish Operation Humanity and Security northeast Syria Coalition US

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-led coalition on Wednesday carried out the first joint military exercise with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the border village of Taqil Baqil in Derik district near the tri-border between Syria, Iraq, and Turkey.

“The maneuvers used the live ammunition of heavy and medium weapons and training on reconnaissance and tracking down the sleeper cells preventing them from threatening the residents,” the SDF said in a press release.

The SDF statement added this is the first joint military exercise in Derik, although joint military exercises were previously carried out in Deir ez-Zor. A total of three joint exercises were carried out by the SDF and the coalition.

 

Moreover, US coalition forces regularly carry out joint security patrols alongside their SDF allies to monitor the region for ISIS remnants.

Moreover, the SDF and the coalition regularly carry out operations against ISIS to prevent the militant group from making a resurgence in the region.

The US-led coalition in a tweet mentioned that the SDF “continued defeat-ISIS efforts, enabled by the coalition, are helping achieve long-term success in NE Syria (northeast) and keeping its territory and people secure.”

Several ISIS suspects were recently arrested in a big campaign named ‘Humanity and Security’ against ISIS in the al-Hol camp that hosts thousands of local and foreign families with suspected links to ISIS.

