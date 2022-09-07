SDF carries out first joint military exercise with coalition near Turkish border

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-led coalition on Wednesday carried out the first joint military exercise with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the border village of Taqil Baqil in Derik district near the tri-border between Syria, Iraq, and Turkey.

“The maneuvers used the live ammunition of heavy and medium weapons and training on reconnaissance and tracking down the sleeper cells preventing them from threatening the residents,” the SDF said in a press release.

Demonstrating we are #StrongerTogether!



Recently, @Coalition & @cmoc_sdf conducted a Combined military exercise in Derik. Together, we remain committed to our Defeat-ISIS mission & to promoting peace & regional stability. #AdviseAssistEnable pic.twitter.com/MDDOegz2Tt — Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) September 7, 2022

The SDF statement added this is the first joint military exercise in Derik, although joint military exercises were previously carried out in Deir ez-Zor. A total of three joint exercises were carried out by the SDF and the coalition.

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters taking part in a joint military exercise with the US-led Coalition to Defeat ISIS in northeast Syria's Derik town.



It is for the first time that the forces hold military drills in the area.



📸Delil Souleiman/AFP pic.twitter.com/LrsrMDdilg — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) September 7, 2022

Moreover, US coalition forces regularly carry out joint security patrols alongside their SDF allies to monitor the region for ISIS remnants.

Moreover, the SDF and the coalition regularly carry out operations against ISIS to prevent the militant group from making a resurgence in the region.

The US-led coalition in a tweet mentioned that the SDF “continued defeat-ISIS efforts, enabled by the coalition, are helping achieve long-term success in NE Syria (northeast) and keeping its territory and people secure.”

Several ISIS suspects were recently arrested in a big campaign named ‘Humanity and Security’ against ISIS in the al-Hol camp that hosts thousands of local and foreign families with suspected links to ISIS.