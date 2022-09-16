Germany to continue supporting Peshmerga forces: Commander

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The leader of the German Contingent in Erbil, Col. Eiko Zuckschwert, told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday during a Peshmerga graduation ceremony that Germany will continue to support the Peshmerga forces.

"From my point of view, it was an impressive show. It showed a lot of professionalism," he said on the sidelines of a graduation ceremony and military show of the Barzan Command forces of Unit 80.

“As far as I know, the Peshmerga forces are on a good way on the reform process, and I think if our politicians will say yes, then they will go on,” he added.

“We keep on going and support the Peshmerga forces. For me, it was a good day and it is a professional force, and it was impressive for me.”

Together with the Netherlands, the US, and the UK, Germany forms the Multi-National Advisory Group (MNAG) that supports the project to establish a modern and unified Peshmerga force.

Moreover, Germany is a member of the US-led coalition against ISIS and has assisted and trained Iraqi and Peshmerga forces since 2014. It also armed Peshmerga forces for the fight against ISIS.

Col. Eiko Zuckschwert also said that 'according to his information' ISIS is still a threat to Kurdistan and a threat to Iraq.

“We are fighting together against Daesh (ISIS), and we are on a good way to fight against them,” he said.

The German parliament, the Bundestag, agreed in January to extend the German army's mission in Iraq until October 2022. In October, the German parliament will vote again to extend their mission.

During a visit of a German parliament delegation to Baghdad and Erbil, President Nechirvan Barzani expressed hope that the German parliament will decide on the “extension of its troop deployment in the country in October this year.”

He also expressed gratitude to the Kurdistan Region for Germany’s humanitarian and military assistance.

Additional reporting by TV reporter Hoshmand Sadiq.