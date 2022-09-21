SDF-linked forces prevent ISIS attack on al-Hol camp: Asayish

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The official Twitter account of Internal Security Forces (also known as Asayish) on Tuesday evening confirmed that their forces prevented an ISIS attack on al-Hol camp.

Also Aram Hanna, spokesperson of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Wednesday confirmed in a tweet that SDF-linked forces yesterday prevented an attack on al-Hol camp by ISIS sleeper cells

“As a result of the information, our forces thwarted this plan and clashed with the cell that was preparing itself for the attack,” he tweeted.

The clash resulted in the killing of a number of ISIS elements and the capture of others, he added.

The Asayish last night said the search operation was still going on and that more information will be provided soon.

The announcement by the Asayish and SDF comes a few days after the end of the anti-ISIS Operation Humanity and Security campaign in al-Hol camp.

On Saturday, the Asayish announced the end of the campaign that lasted 24 days in which a total number of 226 ISIS suspects were arrested, including 36 ‘extremist women involved in murder and terrorism offenses.’

During the operation also two Yezidi women were freed from ISIS women in the camp

The SDF has always warned they had information ISIS was planning to attack the camp, which is seen by the coalition and the SDF as a breeding ground for the next ISIS generation.

According to UN data, there are 58,000 individuals in the al-Hol camp and Roj camp, including some 17,000 women and 37,000 children. The majority of them are Iraqis and Syrians, but also include foreign ISIS families.

The US-led coalition, SDF, and Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria (AANES) have repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their citizens from the camp.