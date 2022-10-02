Iran continues to attack the Kurdistan Region’s border regions

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iran has continued to attack the Kurdistan Region's border areas for the ninth consecutive day with drones and artillery fire, local reports suggest.

Jila Mostajer, Member of the Board of Directors of the human rights watchdog Hengaw, told Kurdistan 24 that today on Sunday October for the ninth time Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) with artillery and drones attacked bases of the Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in the Saqar and Barbazin mountains near Choman.

“The bases of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI) and Komala were attacked by drones and evacuated. No one was injured or martyred in these attacks,” she said.

Moreover, a local source confirmed that a suspected Iranian 'suicide drone' exploded in Warda village in the Choman district early Sunday in northern Erbil province of Kurdistan Region.

Also on Oct 1, Hengaw reported that IRGC attacked the headquarters of the Komala party on mount Halgurd in Kurdistan Region of Iraq with 5 rockets.

As a result of the Iranian strikes, at least 14 people were killed on Wednesday while nearly 60 others were wounded.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility and said they would resume strikes unless Iranian Kurdish opposition groups would surrender.

The attacks come amidst widespread protests in Iran over the death of Jina Amini at the hands of Iran’s morality policy.

Read More: Young man from Marivan killed during protests: Hengaw

Dozens of protesters have been killed in the recent protests, including children.

The Norway-based Iranian Human Rights Organization has reported on Wednesday that at least 83 protesters have been killed and thousands arrested.

This while Amnesty International has said so far at least 52 people were killed.