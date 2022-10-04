PM Barzani discusses climate change consequences with Australian diplomat   

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday discussed the consequences of climate change with the Australian envoy to Iraq.

Barzani received Australian Ambassador to Iraq Paula Ganly and her accompanying delegation in Erbil, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

The Kurdish premier and Australian diplomat discussed the climate change consequences and the situation of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), according to the press release.

The latest developments in Iraq and the steps to overcome the political deadlock were discussed as well as the bilateral relations between Kurdistan Region and Australia, the statement added.

The diplomat expressed her country’s readiness to develop Erbil-Canberra ties and promote further cooperation between the two sides.

Barzani briefed Ganly on his government’s reform efforts, including diversifying revenues and digitalizing public services. He also spoke about Erbil-Baghdad relations and the importance of resolving them constitutionally by considering the principles of “balance, participation, and consensus”, the statement added.

Earlier Tuesday, Barzani similarly stressed resolving the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad based on the constitution with Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev.

The Kurdish top officials on Monday discussed the lingering issues with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi who paid an official visit to the Region.