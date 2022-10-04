Six civilians injured in Turkish shelling in northern Syria: RIC

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) reported that Turkish backed forces shelled villages near Tal Tamr, Kobani and Manbij for the second day, injuring a total of six civilians in the last two days.

“Today and yesterday, Turkey and the Turkish-backed SNA (Syrian National Army) have heavily shelled villages along the border between NES (Northeast Syria) and Turkey/Turkish-occupied areas,” the RIC said in a tweet.

Read More: Two injured in Turkish shelling in Hasakah province and Kobani region

“4 civilians were injured in Tel al-Laban village, near Tel Tamir (Tal Tamr). 2 civilians were injured in Qaramox village, near Kobane,” the RIC added.

Moreover, Turkish-backed forces also shelled areas near Manbij, including the villages of Saidiya, Dandaniya, Asaliya, and Farat.

Also on Sunday, a Turkish policeman was killed by a guided missile in Aleppo’s countryside. In response, Turkey shelled Syrian government and Kurdish forces in the area.

The US Embassy in Syria in a tweet on Saturday urged de-escalation in northeast Syria in “the interest of civilian lives, regional stability,” and the ongoing campaign against ISIS.

The US Embassy in Syria added that the attacks “have caused civilian casualties and threaten to escalate further.”