Turkish drone kills two near Derik: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone strike has killed two people near Derik, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Wednesday.

A car was reportedly hit after military and security commanders participated in the commemoration for the death of the Kurdish female politician Hevrin Khalaf.

Reportedly, Ibrahim Mikael, a Christian Sotoro commander was killed. However, Shibley Derek, a commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) survived the attack.

The Turkish-backed Ahrar al-Sharqiya group summarily executed Khalaf in mid-October 2019 as part of Ankara’s cross-border offensive

Moreover, another drone targeted a position near a checkpoint in the countryside of Derik. There were also conflicting reports about a drone attack near the Newroz camp in Derik.

Turkey in recent months has continued to carry out drone and artillery attacks in northeast Syria.