Turkish drone kills two near Derik: SOHR

A Bayraktar TB2 drone is pictured at the Geçitkale military air base near Gazimağusa (Famagusta) in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Dec. 16, 2019. (AFP File Photo)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone strike has killed two people near Derik, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Wednesday.

A car was reportedly hit after military and security commanders participated in the commemoration for the death of the Kurdish female politician Hevrin Khalaf.

Reportedly, Ibrahim Mikael, a Christian Sotoro commander was killed. However, Shibley Derek, a commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) survived the attack.

The Turkish-backed Ahrar al-Sharqiya group summarily executed Khalaf in mid-October 2019 as part of Ankara’s cross-border offensive

Moreover, another drone targeted a position near a checkpoint in the countryside of Derik. There were also conflicting reports about a drone attack near the Newroz camp in Derik.

Turkey in recent months has continued to carry out drone and artillery attacks in northeast Syria.

