PM Masrour Barzani underlines importance to resolve Baghdad-Erbil disputes in meeting with UK envoy

PM Masrour Barzani underlined there is now a new opportunity to “form a government that serves all Iraqi communities without discrimination.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
PM Masrour Barzani today met with the British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson, Oct. 17 (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan PM Barzani Mark Bryson-Richardson UK Ambassador to Iraq UK Consul General to Erbil David Hunt

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday met with British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson and underlined the importance that the new Iraqi government will solve the issues between Baghdad and Erbil on the basis of the constitution and through dialogue.

During the meeting both sides discussed the general political situation in Iraq, the political process and efforts to form a new government after the election of new Iraqi president, a readout from the Kurdistan Regional Government read.

Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining security and stability in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Moreover, PM Masrour Barzani underlined there is now a new opportunity to “form a government that serves all Iraqi communities without discrimination.”

PM Masrour Barzani also stressed the need to hold the elections in the Kurdistan Region in the near future and added that the Kurdish authorities are ready to provide any assistance and facilitation.

The Kurdistan Region's parliamentary elections were previously planned for Oct. 1, but were delayed indefinitely.

Furthermore, as part of the strategy to develop the agricultural sector and export local products of the Ninth Cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the PM Masrour Barzani underlined that the government is in the process of exporting domestic products to foreign markets in the near future.

In this regard, PM Masrour Barzani thanked the UK Consul General to the Kurdistan Region David Hunt for his coordination and support. 

Read More: Halabja increases yield of pomegranates, adding other countries to export list

Two years ago, due to Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) support for the agricultural sector, Halabja—the autonomous region’s smallest province—successfully exported pomegranates to Britain for the first time.

