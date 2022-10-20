Culture

Ismail Khayat, renowned Kurdish artist, dies at 78

The cause of his death was not revealed by the family.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Ismail Khayat, a renowned Kurdish artist, died at the age of 78. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
Ismail Khayat, a renowned Kurdish artist, died at the age of 78. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Ismail Khayat Kurdistan Region Art

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The well-known Kurdish artist, Ismail Khayat, passed away on Thursday aged 78, his family announced the death in a statement.

The cause of his death was not revealed by the family.

Throughout his career, Khayat opened 106 private exhibitions as well as many other joint exhibitions with other artists.

One of his famous artworks was Pirar Project he undertook in 2000 at the height of political tension. On the road linking Erbil province to Koya district, the late artists painted the boulders of the area, which was a demilitarized zone at the time during the 1990s Kurdish civil war. Khayat intended to convey the message of peace and brotherhood to the warring sides.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) inaugurated a gallery in Sulaimani the artist’s name in 2006. 

He has also organized various training sessions and workshops both inside Kurdistan Region and abroad.

Khayat was also a member of the International Association of Artists.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive