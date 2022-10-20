Ismail Khayat, renowned Kurdish artist, dies at 78

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The well-known Kurdish artist, Ismail Khayat, passed away on Thursday aged 78, his family announced the death in a statement.

The cause of his death was not revealed by the family.

Throughout his career, Khayat opened 106 private exhibitions as well as many other joint exhibitions with other artists.

One of his famous artworks was Pirar Project he undertook in 2000 at the height of political tension. On the road linking Erbil province to Koya district, the late artists painted the boulders of the area, which was a demilitarized zone at the time during the 1990s Kurdish civil war. Khayat intended to convey the message of peace and brotherhood to the warring sides.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) inaugurated a gallery in Sulaimani the artist’s name in 2006.

He has also organized various training sessions and workshops both inside Kurdistan Region and abroad.

Khayat was also a member of the International Association of Artists.