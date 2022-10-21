PKK-affiliated youth group attacks houses of KNC-members: KNC

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish National Council (KNC) in a statement on Thursday has accused the Syrian Kurdish Revolutionary Youth Movement, a group affiliated with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), of attacking houses of KNC-members.

On October 20, the group threw a molotov cocktail at the houses of the Fasla Youssef, a member of the presidency of the Kurdish National Council, and Mahmud Uce in the city of Hasakah, causing material damage.

Read More: PKK-affiliated youth group vandalize WHO building in Qamishlo

On Oct 19, the group also attacked UN organizations in Qamishlo in a protest against Turkey, breaking the windows and doors.

The KNC ‘strongly condemned’ the intimidation against UN organizations and KNC members.

The KNC called on the US-led coalition against ISIS to put pressure on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to stop this intimidation.

Syrians for Truth and Justice (STJ) in a report on Friday also said that on 28 September 2022, the Revolutionary Youth Movement, attacked journalists and a group of protestors during a sit- in Qamishlo organized by the KNC

“The RY was established in 2011 and despite the founders’ efforts to promote the group as an independent entity, it has been administratively affiliated with the Democratic Union Party (PYD),” the report noted.

The group has also been accused of child recruitment.