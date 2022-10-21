PM Masrour Barzani welcomes extended German military mandate in Iraq, Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Friday, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, welcomed the decision of the German parliament to extend the nation's military mission against ISIS.

"I welcome the Bundestag’s vote today to extend the Bundeswehr mission in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region," he said in a tweet.

"We have been drawn together by a shared resolve to not let tyranny take root in our region."

The majority members of the German parliament on Friday voted on extending the European country’s military mission in Iraq and Kurdistan Region.

Planned to be extended until the end of October 2023, the German army are stationed in the country to ensure the stabilization efforts and prevention of Islamic State militants’ resurgence in Iraq, a statement from the Bundestag, the county’s parliament, read.

Around 500 German forces will continue training and advising the Iraqi and Kurdish forces, according to the statement.

Together with the Netherlands, the US, and the UK, Germany forms the Multi-National Advisory Group (MNAG) that enthusiastically supports the project to establish an united Peshmerga force.

Moreover, as part of the international coalition to defeat ISIS, Germany has assisted both Erbil and Baghdad with military training as well as weapons.

Germany has also provided humanitarian support and funding for development, refugees and humanitarian projects in the Kurdistan Region. It also opened a military hospital in Erbil and Sulaimani.