Turkey hits PKK-affiliated fighters in Sinjar: CTD

On Friday at 15:40 PM, Turkish jets hit a car of PKK fighters and killed two and injured another three others.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Aftermath of a previous Turkish strike in Sinjar (Photo: submitted to Kurdistan 24)
Iraq Sinjar PKK Turkish airstrikes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), in a statement on Friday said that Turkish planes killed two Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters in Sinjar.

On Friday at 15:40 PM, Turkish jets hit a car of PKK fighters and killed two and injured another three others.

The attack happened in the Sikeniye region in the Sinjar district, according to local sources.

Turkish drones have carried out several strikes on the Yezidi-majority region of Sinjar, often targeting YBŞ fighters.

Also on Oct 7, a Turkish jet hit a PKK-affiliated Sinjar Resistance Units (YBŞ) base in Sinjar mountains.

Moreover on Sept 23, Turkish jets also hit a suspected YBŞ base in Sinjar.

