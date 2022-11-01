Legislating hydrocarbon law could be a framework for cooperation with Baghdad, says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday said that legislating a hydrocarbon law in Iraq could serve as a framework for cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad.

During a panel hosted by the Middle East Research Institute (MERI) in Erbil, Barzani highlighted a number of topics, including Erbil-Baghdad relations, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) reforms as well as challenges faced by the Kurdish government.

One of the existing issues between Erbil and Baghdad is the lack of oil and gas law, which both governments can work together in order to legislate, he said.

“It could be a framework for cooperation between the governments,” Barzani said.

The premier said that his government is willing to resolve the outstanding issues, as it had sent delegations to Baghdad on several occasions for that purpose.

The disputed territories between the federal and regional governments are another lingering issue, including the implementation of Iraq’s Article 140 of the constitution which stipulates a mechanism for resolving the long-standing issue.

“If there is goodwill from the Iraqi federal government, the Kurdistan Region is willing to resolve that issue, too,” Barzani said, adding resolving the issue would be “one of the most important points” in getting the two governments closer to each other.

Erbil has previously expressed willingness to form joint brigades with the Iraqi forces in order to fulfill the security vacuum in those areas that had been exploited by ISIS, but the federal government had not been willing to do so, he said.

"We seek actual partnership,” the premier said in response to a question about how the Kurds would participate in the newly formed government in Baghdad.

“We want to participate in making strategic decisions, so no decision could be imposed on us unilaterally,” he added.

Barzani called for support for the new government from the political parties.

With regards to investment in Kurdistan Region, Barzani said that the Kurdish region could be a “hub” for investment, through which other parts of the country could benefit from.

As part of diversifying the economy, the KRG is expected to export a large batch of agricultural produce in the next month to abroad, he revealed.