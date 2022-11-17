Not wise to be suspicious of Iraq’s new government intention now, PM Barzani tells Kurdistan 24

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday that it is not wise to be suspicious of Iraq’s newly formed government’s intention with regards to implementing the agreement the political parties had signed.

Barzani’s remarks came in response to a question by the Kurdistan 24 correspondent Wladimir van Wilgenburg on whether there is any guarantee to implement the deal struck by the political parties to form the new Iraqi government.

“I do not think it would be wise to be suspicious of the intention of [newly formed Iraqi] government. Let’s give it time. Let’s not be doubtful.

“We have to be confident that this relationship [between federal and Kurdistan Regional Government] will improve. And the federal government will comply and honor the agreement that they have with us,” he added.

Barzani on Thursday took part in a special conversation moderated by Karen Young of the Columbia University at the Middle East Peace and Security Conference 2022 held at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) in Duhok province.

During the special panel, Barzani highlighted numerous other topics, including the KRG reform, foreign relations, Erbil and Baghdad issues.

Regarding the relations between KRG and its neighbors, PM Barzani confirmed the good policy of KRG with its neighbors.

"Our policy in KRG is good relations with our neighbors and to have those relations based on mutual respect and not interferences," he said.

Another topic of discussion in the conversation was climate change. Barzani showed his concern about the issue and complained about the mismanaging of water resources in Iraq, "In Iraq we need to better manage our water resources" Barzani said.

As the government of Kurdistan Region is going to be digitalized, Barzani hoped that in the near future the government would be completely paperless, "By 2025 we hoping to have a government which is paperless" he said in the conversation.

On the other hand, Barzani showed KRG's willingness to help skilled people in the Kurdistan Region, "People with good ideas will get govt’ help, to basically create more jobs for the people".

The Prime Minister calls on Syrian Kurds to be united, saying, "There are divisions, they have to come together (Syrian Kurds) and they have to cut off negative influences coming from outside and see how they closely cooperate, we can only help."

PM Barzani concluded the conversation by expressing KRG's willingness to help refugees, "we embraced people in need, and we will continue as long as it takes so they can go back to their homes."