Clashes erupt in Syria's al-Hol camp after ISIS escape attempt

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A clash erupted between ISIS cells and Internal Security Forces (Asayish in Kurdish) in northeastern Syria's al-Hol camp on Friday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported.

The clash erupted after several ISIS women attempted to escape the camp, before the camp protection forces of SDF arrested them, the SOHR report said.

Reportedly, 12 women tried to escape the camp. After the escape attempt, clashes erupted between the camp guards and suspected ISIS cells.

The al-Hol camp is currently housing thousands of family members of ISIS, whose self-proclaimed caliphate was defeated in 2019 in Syria by the SDF and US-led coalition.

On Nov. 23, some ISIS families tried to flee from the camp after Turkish airstrikes killed 8 security forces in the camp.

The SDF earlier accused Turkey of attempting “to set free its terrorist detainees from the prisons and camps."