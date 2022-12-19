Turkish army resumes joint patrols with Russia near Kobani: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Monday that Turkish forces and Russian Military personnel carried out a joint patrol in the countryside of Kobani, after the patrols were temporarily suspended.

“The patrol, which comprised of eight Russian and Turkish military vehicles, was conducted from Ashma village (20 kilometers west of Kobani) to Tel Shair village (four kilometers west of Kobani city) before returning to Ashma village,” the SOHR report said.

On November 20, Turkey carried out an air operation—Operation Claw-Sword—against the Syrian army and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions in northern Syria in response to the Istanbul bomb attack that killed six civilians.

While Turkey blamed the SDF for the attack, the SDF has denied responsibility for the attack.

At least 37 people were killed in the Turkish strikes, including civilians.

Since the Turkish air operation, Turkish authorities refused to conduct joint patrols with Russia. Moreover, Turkey has threatened to carry out a new ground operation in northeast Syria.

In November, Russia said it hoped Turkey would exercise “restraint” and refrain from “any excessive use of force” in Syria.

In October 2019, Russia arranged a ceasefire with Turkey after Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeast Syria.

Turkey retained its control of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain (Serekaniye in Kurdish) during the operation and has carried out joint patrols with the Russian military in the area ever since.