PM Barzani expresses happiness for the opening of the Gulf Cup in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a series of tweets, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed his happiness for the opening of the Gulf Club 25 tournament in Basra, Iraq.

He congratulated the people of Basra and all Iraqis for hosting this significant event, especially since it’s been over 40 years since Iraq has hosted these games.

“I’m overwhelmed with great happiness and a wonderful feeling on the occasion of the launch of the Gulf Cup Football Championship,” he wrote in one of his tweets.

He welcomed all the attendees to the event and the “guests” from Arab countries.

The Prime Minister expressed his best wishes for all the teams for a successful event.

Barzani invited all the “guests” participating at the event to visit the Kurdistan Region as well.

Security concerns and the embargo on Iraq’s stadiums to host international games have deprived the country’s fans to witness Gulf Cups since 1979, when Iraq emerged victorious at the regional competition.

Read More: As Iraq prepares for long-awaited regional cup, Gulf fans reunite with Iraqi peers