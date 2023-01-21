Masoud Barzani welcomes the German Parliament’s recognition of Yezidi genocide

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Saturday welcomed Bundestag’s decree to recognize the Yezidi genocide.

“The decision by Bundestag to recognize the genocide against the Yezidi Kurds is a highly treasured decree,” Barzani wrote.

“We reiterate our gratitude to Germany and call upon our other Western allies to engage in similar actions in recognizing such atrocities as acts of genocide,” he added.

The German Parliament on Thursday approved a motion to formally recognize the genocide committed against the Yezidi (Ezidi) community in 2014 by ISIS.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday also welcomed the decision by the German Parliament to recognize the Yezidi genocide, and hoped practical steps will be taken to compensate for the suffering of the religious community.

