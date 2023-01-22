Syrian Kurds deny stealing oil and wheat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The External Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration in Northeast Syria (AANES) on Sunday denied reports that it was stealing Syrian oil and wheat, and transferring it to neighbouring countries.

“The reports referred to what has been described as “theft” of resources and their transfer to neighbouring countries as part of deals struck between the (US-led)-coalition and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).”

“We stress that all these reports are false and mere political statements,” the AANES said in a statement about reports in Syrian government-affiliated outlets and a statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

“We officially deny this information. It is noteworthy that the amount of wheat available amid years of drought in the region are barely enough to fulfill the needs of the locals. As for oil, this region was liberated from Daesh (ISIS) and terrorism after a struggle that lasted years and most of the wells have been destroyed and are out of order,” the AANES said.

“Therefore, the production capacity is weak and the oil is barely enough for local consumption, while part of it is allocated to other Syrian regions. We hope this matter will be dealt with logically, reasonably, and realistically.”

The Kurdish-led AANES control a large part of Syria’s oil and wheat resources. Syria’s northeast, also known as Syrian Kurdistan, was also once Syria’s food basket. Moreover, the Syrian Democratic Forces control significant oil fields in the Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor provinces.

Both the Syrian and Russian governments accuse the US of stealing ‘oil’ from northern Syria, but the Syrian Kurds and US officials have denied this.

The AANES said oil and wheat resources will be distributed “upon reaching a political agreement with Damascus, those resources will be distributed based on agreements, understandings, and guarantees, to the Syrian people as a whole. This is a matter towards which we remain open.”