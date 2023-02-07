PM Barzani talks to Turkish Foreign Minister on the phone

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu regarding the recent earthquakes in Turkey.

PM Barzani expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the earthquake and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

PM Barzani also expressed the Kurdistan Region's readiness to provide assistance to the victims.

The Turkish Foreign Minister thanked Barzani for his condolences and assistance in the recovery effort.

"I conveyed the sympathies of the Kurdistan Region to FM @MevlutCavusoglu for the lives affected by the earthquakes," PM Barzani later tweeted.

We stand ready to help more.



In the early hours of Monday, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit at least 10 southern provinces in Turkey, with its aftershocks were felt as far as Cairo, Egypt. Kurdistan Region residents, particularly those living in high-rises, also felt the shaking.