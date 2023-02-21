US encouraged by KRG’s recent visit to Baghdad, says top diplomat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United States is encouraged by the “successful visit” by a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) high-ranking delegation to Baghdad to discuss resolving outstanding issues between the regional and federal governments, according to the country’s top diplomat.

A KRG delegation headed by the minister of finance and economy on Sunday visited Baghdad. The two sides agreed to form a joint committee to draft a new oil and gas law as required by the Iraqi Constitution.

“Encouraging successful visit by @Kurdistan Regional Government delegation to Baghdad for talks with @IraqiGovt on budget and hydrocarbons,” US Ambassador to Iraq Alina L. Romanowski tweeted on Tuesday.

Resolving the outstanding issues between the two governments that center around the management of oil and gas as well as the Kurdish share in the federal budget would benefit the “Iraqi national interest” and contribute to “energy independence” and “regional stability,” the envoy added.

The KRG Spokesperson Jotiar Adil said in a statement on Tuesday that negotiations with Baghdad are ongoing.

Sunday’s visit was the second of its kind, following a ruling by the Federal Supreme Court (FSC) in January, that prevented the Baghdad government from releasing the Region’s financial entitlements for the last two months of 2022.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani paid an official visit to Baghdad on Jan. 11 this year, where he met with the country’s top officials to discuss the long-standing issues.