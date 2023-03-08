PM Barzani expresses ‘unwavering support’ for women’s rights

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday reiterated his government's strong and ongoing support for women’s rights in honor of International Women’s Day.

PM Barzani participated in the International Women’s Day event in Erbil today, attended by hundreds of people from the government, civil society, and the private sector.

Extending his “warmest congratulations” to the women of the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the world on this occasion, PM Barzani expressed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) “unwavering support” for women’s rights and their important role in society.

The KRG’s High Council for Women and Development, the sponsors of the event, signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations’ women agency to coordinate on women-related matters.

“I hope this MoU would be helpful for the data collected to identify the issues and hurdles of women,” PM Barzani said.

The premier highlighted the historical role of Kurdish women in governance prior to and following the popular uprising of 1991, which toppled the former Iraqi regime in the Kurdish region.

The KRG strongly condemns all forms of human rights violations, particularly violence against women. Gender-based violence is “unacceptable” and the government will continue to combat the phenomena, which is a “shared duty” of all, including the government, civil society, religious leaders, and educational institutions, the PM added.

Several events have been held across the Kurdistan Region to mark international women’s day and raise awareness of the challenges women face in the region.