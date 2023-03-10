Economy

Iraq's population is expected to reach 75 million by 2050: MERI

Iraq’s dependence on oil exports as its main source of revenue is steadily declining, after the Paris agreement on climate change, the report added.
author_image Kurdistan 24
A vehicle drives past the iconic Freedom Monument, a 50-metre (165-foot) long bas relief that honors the 1950 revolution which overthrew Iraq's monarchy, in Baghdad's Tahrir Square on March 9, 2023. (Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/ AFP)
Iraq Iraqs population MERI Climate change oil dependency

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – According to a report released by the Middle East Research Institute (MERI) on Friday, Iraq is currently in a sensitive situation.

The report claimed that the Iraqi government has not taken the necessary steps to tackle the country’s main issues, such as oil dependency, unemployment, instability in the energy sector, and climate change. These are expected to worsen in the coming years. 

Regarding food security, the report warns Iraq of food shortages in the future due to water scarcity and drought, which is threatening the agricultural sector. The report includes a recommendation that the Iraq government should take necessary steps to resolve this growing problem, lest food security in Iraq will be endangered.

Moreover, MERI’s report expects that Iraq’s population will reach 75 million by 2050.

