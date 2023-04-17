Security

Senior ISIS leader killed in US helicopter raid: CENTCOM

“The raid resulted in the probable death of the targeted individual. Two other armed individuals were also killed."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A Black Hawk helicopter lands next to an Apache helicopter at a U.S. military base at an undisclosed location in Eastern Syria, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 (Photo: AP)
Syria CENTCOM ISIS Jarabulus SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Central Command forces (CENTCOM) conducted a unilateral helicopter raid in northern Syria in the early morning of Monday, killing an ISIS leader responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe.

“The raid resulted in the probable death of the targeted individual. Two other armed individuals were also killed,” CENTCOM said.

“Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution. No US troops were wounded. No US helicopters were damaged. We assess no civilians were killed or injured,” the statement added.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also reported that the ISIS leader was killed in a village in Turkish-controlled Jarabulus in Syria.

"Though degraded, ISIS remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East," said General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, CENTCOM Commander.

"We will continue the relentless campaign against ISIS." 

This operation reaffirms CENTCOM's steadfast commitment to the region and the enduring defeat of ISIS," said Joe Buccino, a CENTCOM spokesman, adding “We will provide additional details soon." 

The US and SDF have continued operations against key ISIS targets in northeast Syria. On April 14, the SDF arrested a key ISIS operative in Deir ez-Zor.

Previously, on April 8,  an ISIS facilitator, Hudayfah al Yemeni, along with two of his assistants, were arrested in an air drop operation in eastern Syria.

Also on April 3, the US said they killed senior Islamic State leader Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri in Syria, who was responsible for planning ISIS attacks in Europe.

