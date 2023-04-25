Turkish drone kills two in Kobani: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone killed two people and injured one person working in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The SOHR reported that “ambulances were seen rushing to the target site and moving the bodies of the dead and injured from the targeted car.”

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) issued a statement confirming that one of their fighters, who was spending the Eid al-Fitr holiday with his family, was killed in the Turkish drone attack in Kobani.

Ahead of the Turkish general and presidential elections on May 14, it is expected that Turkey will increase its attacks in Syria, including the use of drone strikes.

On 14 April, a Turkish drone also killed a senior People’s Protection Units (YPG) official, Mihemed Sari (Baran Nisêbîn).

Moreover, on April 7, a Turkish drone strike targeted the Sulaimani International Airport, while SDF leader Mazloum Abdi was in the vicinity.

According to SOHR, since early 2023, Turkey has carried out 12 drone attacks, killing 15 people.