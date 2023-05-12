Politics

I was deeply moved by the Kurdish people's suffering: Vatican Ambassador to Iraq

He also said he was deeply moved visiting the Anfal monument where the bodies of thousands of Barzanis were laid to rest after being massacred during the Anfal campaign of the former Saddam Hussein regime. 
The Ambassador of the Vatican to Iraq, Mitja Leskovar, Speaking to Kurdistan 24, May 11, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The Ambassador of the Vatican to Iraq, Mitja Leskovar, Speaking to Kurdistan 24, May 11, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Ambassador of the Vatican to Iraq, Mitja Leskovar, on Thursday, spoke to Kurdistan 24 on the sidelines of the Barzani National Memorial ceremony in Barzan.

The Vatican Ambassador said he was deeply moved by two things: the suffering of the Kurdish people and their “enormous sacrifices,” and how well the museum was prepared and organized.

“It really was a meaningful visit,” Leskovar confirmed.

“I can say that this visit, although very short, will surely remain impressed on my heart and it renews my conviction that the peaceful coexistence among people of different ethnicities and religions is so important,” the Ambassador stressed. 

