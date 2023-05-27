Paris Fashion Week: Lara Dizeyee’s haute couture under global spotlight

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Few would have imagined that Lara Dizeyee’s haute couture, a blending of Kurdish culture and modern twists, would survive locally, let alone make it to one of the world’s top fashion shows.

Dizeyee’s colorful clothes, through which she aims to preserve the traditional identity amid the rapidly evolving fashion industry, will be showcased at Paris Fashion Week in early July, the designer told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday.

She is “happy and proud” that her efforts to bring international attention to Kurdish customs have borne fruit.

Ms. Dizeyee’s designs are set to be showcased on the same day as other world-class brands, including Fendi, Dior, Valentino, and Giorgio Armani, according to the designer.

Coming from the renowned Dizeyee family, Lara has always sought to bring traditional Kurdish wear to the global stage. She currently works in the oil and gas sector, in addition to her fashion business.

Prior to receiving her invitation to attend the fashion event, Dizeyee’s work was featured on Vogue Arabia, the Middle East’s version of an American monthly fashion magazine, in late April.

To introduce the Kurdistan Region’s historical and natural landmarks, Dizeyee showcases her designs and models at the ancient Erbil Citadel – a 6,000-year-old continuously-inhabited settlement – as well as at Safeen Mountain.

“[I] share the story of my people through fashion,” she told Kurdistan 24.

The designer is the daughter of the renowned Kurdish poet and singer, Homer Dizeyee.