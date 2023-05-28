Senior Kurdistan Region delegation to visit Iran

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A senior delegation from the Kurdistan Region is scheduled to visit Iran for three days, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Media and Information announced on Sunday.

The delegation will meet with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Commercial Affairs.

“The delegation will visit Urmia at the end of May and remain for three days to hold several meetings with local city officials,” Sabir Hussein, spokesperson for Erbil province, told KRG Media and Information Office.

The Kurdistan Region delegation will also meet with the governors of Kermanshah and Sanandaj.

"The purpose of the visit is to develop and strengthen bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran in cultural and economic sectors," Hussein added.

The Kurdistan Region delegation includes general directorates of KRG’s independent administrations.