We stand firmly in the face of any attempts to undermine the Kurdistan Region: KDP President Masoud Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Monday underlined that the attempts to undermine the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region in the Iraqi parliament have failed.

In a statement he said it is “very unfortunate that in the past few days there was an irresponsible and unconstitutional attempt in the Iraqi parliament to deepen the problems and violate the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people.”

Moreover, he said that the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government have previously reached a good and positive agreement to address challenges and strengthen stability in the country for the benefit of the people.

However, he added there unfortunately were some political parties that wanted to undermine this through changes in sections of the budget law. “However, these irresponsible attempts failed and were thwarted,” Barzani stated.

“The events of the past few days in the Iraqi Council of Representatives have shed light on the true face of the chauvinistic parties, and all of them do not respect their promises and signatures, nor respect the principles of the (Iraqi) constitution.”

He further expresses his optimism that the approved draft budget law, now passed by the Iraqi Council of Representatives, will be faithfully implemented.

“However, we emphasize that the Kurdistan Region is the home of the Kurdish people and the product of the blood and struggle of the Kurdish people. We stand firmly in the face of any attempts to undermine and eliminate the Kurdistan Region. For us, the Kurdistan region is not just a red line, it is a death line. It is Kurdistan or death.”