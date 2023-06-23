Man killed in Sulaimani Province for criticizing Islam

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Khwanas Wirya, an artist and theater performer, was shot dead on Thursday in the town of Chamchamal in Sulaimani Province.

On Friday, the governor's office of Chamchamal announced the arrest of Wirya's killer.

While the killer's full name is being witheld for confidentiality reasons, the authorities identified him as H.K.A. "Under pressure from the security committee of Chamchamal," he surrendered to the security forces, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the Western Sulaimani Security Directorate said in a statement that the suspect admitted he killed Wirya because he criticized Islam and that they previously quarreled with each other over the issue.

In a statement on Friday, the Metro Center for Journalists' Rights and Advocacy called for an urgent investigation by Kurdistan Region security forces to identify those involved in the crime.

Ramak Ramazan, the governor of Chamchamal, on Thursday told Kurdistan 24 that the security forces and police have launched an investigation and the body of Wirya has been sent for forensic medical examination.

Wirya’s killing went viral on social media, where the Islamic parties and Salafists in the Kurdistan Region were criticized for inciting the killer to commit the crime.