Iraqi airstrike kills suspected ISIS militants in Kirkuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi F-16 fighter jets on Saturday killed a number of suspected militants of the so-called Islamic State in southern Kirkuk's remote areas, the military has announced.

The Security Media Cell did not elaborate on the exact number of killed militants in the area, saying the militants were part of a "detachment" and one of them was wearing an "explosive belt".

An Iraqi army unit arrived at the scene following the strikes in the Al-Rafi’i village of Rashaad district in southern Kirkuk, the Cell announced.

The strikes were "revenge" for the group's recent attacks on Iraqi soldiers in the province, according to the statement.

The group has killed and wounded a number of Iraqi Iraqi soldiers recently in an ambush on an army outpost.

The military released footage of the airstrike and subsequent inspection of the area by its forces.

Following the conclusion of the anti-ISIS US-led coalition's combat mission in late 2021, the Iraqi airforce has increased its air campaign against the remnants of the group whose self-styled caliphate was brought down in 2017.

The terror group occupied approximately one-third of Iraq for nearly three years, including its second city Mosul.

Since the group's self-styled caliphate was destroyed by Kurdish, Iraqi, and international forces, it has regrouped in remote parts of the country. It continues to carry out hit-and-run attacks against the security forces and civilians.

