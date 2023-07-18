PM Barzani issues several decisions for Kifri district: KRG spox

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani on Tuesday in a press conference announced that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani issued several new orders for the Kifri District of the Garmiyan Independent Administration.

The orders issued are designed towards improving the standards of employment, health, education, and recreational facilities for Kifri residents.

300 million Iraqi dinars ($229,000) have been provided for the renovation of 16 schools in Kifri. In addition, three ambulances were purchased in Erbil on Tuesday and will be sent to the District.

In the meantime, PM Barzani ordered the drilling of five water wells in Kifri at a cost of 80 million dinars ($61,000).

Moreover, Barzani has ordered investments in the construction of several large factories, including a gypsum plant, which would ideally provide a substantial amount of employment opportunities for residents.

296 million dinars ($221,000) will also be provided for the renovation of the sports stadium in Kifri to include modern equipment and amenities for 24 sports teams.

The Prime Minister has instructed all KRG ministries and institutions to implement these orders.

Previously on Monday, PM Barzani promoted the rank of mayor of Kifri from a secondary district mayor to a primary district mayor.

With Kifri being a minor district in the independent Garmiyan Administration, it had previously received lesser funds from the central authorities. Now, this promotion allows the district to allocate more funds.

