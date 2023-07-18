Politics

PM Barzani issues several decisions for Kifri district: KRG spox

300 million Iraqi dinars ($229,000) have been provided for the renovation of 16 schools in Kifri. In addition, three ambulances were purchased in Erbil on Tuesday and will be sent to the District.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani KRG Kifri Peshawa Hawramani Garmiyan Independent Administration

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani on Tuesday in a press conference announced that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani issued several new orders for the Kifri District of the Garmiyan Independent Administration.

The orders issued are designed towards improving the standards of employment, health, education, and recreational facilities for Kifri residents. 

300 million Iraqi dinars ($229,000) have been provided for the renovation of 16 schools in Kifri. In addition, three ambulances were purchased in Erbil on Tuesday and will be sent to the District.

In the meantime, PM Barzani ordered the drilling of five water wells in Kifri at a cost of 80 million dinars ($61,000).

Moreover, Barzani has ordered investments in the construction of several large factories, including a gypsum plant, which would ideally provide a substantial amount of employment opportunities for residents.

296 million dinars ($221,000) will also be provided for the renovation of the sports stadium in Kifri to include modern equipment and amenities for 24 sports teams.

The Prime Minister has instructed all KRG ministries and institutions to implement these orders.

Previously on Monday, PM Barzani promoted the rank of mayor of Kifri from a secondary district mayor to a primary district mayor.

With Kifri being a minor district in the independent Garmiyan Administration, it had previously received lesser funds from the central authorities. Now, this promotion allows the district to allocate more funds.

Read More: PM Barzani promotes rank of Kifri mayor

 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive