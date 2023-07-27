ISIS leader arrested in Sulaimani for involvement in Speicher Massacre

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC) announced the arrest of an ISIS leader in Sulaimani (Slemani) province, identifying him as one of the individuals responsible for the Speicher massacre in 2014.

In a statement, the Iraqi Security Media Cell stated that the “National Security Agency of Iraq, in coordination with the Anti-Terrorism Department, apprehended a terrorist in Sulaimani Province."

According to the statement, the suspected ISIS suspect had joined ISIS in 2013 and had actively participated in various terrorist activities against Iraqi security forces in Salahuddin province.

Moreover, the authorities confirmed that he was one of the key figures behind the infamous Speicher military base massacre in Salahuddin province in 2014.

In June 2014, ISIS fighters overran the town of Tikrit and massacred up to 1,700 unarmed Iraqi soldiers in the Speicher Base.

Read More: Iraq observes 8th anniversary of fall of Mosul, Camp Speicher massacre

Some soldiers were thrown into the Tigris river, while others were buried in mass graves.

As per reports, the arrested terrorist suspect held a high-ranking position within ISIS and took part in multiple terrorist operations against Iraq's security forces.