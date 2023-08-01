US Consul General in Erbil supports timely parliamentary elections

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US Consul General in Erbil Irvin Hicks Jr. on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Financial Acquisition Solutions conference told Kurdistan 24 that they support holding parliamentary elections on time.

"As the State Department said in a statement, we hope and look forward to the [Parliamentary] elections being held so that people have the opportunity to choose their next representative," the consul general said.

The USCG in Erbil “welcomes #PUK and #KDP agreement on holding IKP elections & support for #Peshmerga unification & reform. We look forward to seeing progress as the two sides come together and negotiate the remaining issues to benefit the people of Iraqi #Kurdistan,” the consul general posted on the formerly known Twitter, the social media platform that has recently been rebranded into X.

On July 30, the KDP and PUK agreed on holding parliamentary elections on time.

Read More: KDP, PUK agree to hold parliamentary elections on time

Following an initiative by KDP President Masoud Barzani calling for a national dialogue among all the parties in the Region, top KDP and PUK delegations met on May 21 and discussed numerous issues, including the upcoming Kurdistan Region parliamentary election set for Nov. 18, 2023.