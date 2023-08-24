PM Barzani receives new US envoy in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received the newly inaugurated US Consul General in Erbil Mark Stroh and discussed developing bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Barzani expressed the Kurdistan Region’s willingness to develop ties with the United States, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

Expressing his gratitude for the continued US support for the Kurdistan Region, Barzani highlighted the “historic and friendly” relations between Erbil and Washington, DC, the press release added.

Consul General Stroh expressed his country’s willingness to further develop the bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region.

Greatly enjoyed meeting Prime Minister Masrour Barzani today. Had a very friendly and substantive discussion, and we will continue to maintain close contact as we continue to discuss important reforms. pic.twitter.com/5Ntlhgmcyv — U.S. Consulate General Erbil (@USCGERBIL) August 24, 2023

They also discussed guaranteeing the Kurdish constitutional rights as well as resolving the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad on the basis of the Iraqi constitution.

The US envoy similarly met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday and discussed enhancing bilateral ties.

The envoy was officially inaugurated in the position on Sunday, replacing his predecessor Irvin Hicks Jr.

Prior to his new position, the diplomat served as the US Consul General in Pakistan’s Karachi.

Stroh completed his undergraduate studies in History and Political Science at Randolph-Macon College in Virginia, according to his profile on the US Department of State.

He later received a Master of Science in Journalism from Columbia University. Before becoming a career diplomat, he worked as a journalist for several years at the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in late July appointed Treefa Aziz as its representative to Washington, DC, replacing Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman.

“My plan is to continue to strengthen the relationship not just with the US government but with the US people,” Ms. Aziz told Kurdistan 24 on Monday.

Representative Aziz and Consul General Stroh have recently met in the US capital to discuss the KRG's priorities.