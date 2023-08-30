Canadian parliament delegation visits Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A cross-party delegation of Canadian MPs led by Tomasz Kmiec is currently visiting the Kurdistan Region, where they plan to meet with several Kurdish officials and parliament members.

Received a Cross-Party group of #Canadian MPs, led by @tomkmiec. During our discussions on past events and current developments, I emphasized #KRG's open-door policy aimed at strengthening our bilateral ties. We agreed on the importance of furthering cooperation in key fields. pic.twitter.com/LuIb8qc9WX — Safeen Dizayee (@SafeenDizayee) August 29, 2023

On Tuesday, the delegation met with Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations.

“During our discussions on past events and current developments, I emphasized [the] KRG's open-door policy aimed at strengthening our bilateral ties. We agreed on the importance of furthering cooperation in key fields,” Dizayee posted on the social platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Delighted to welcome the esteemed #Canadian Parliamentary delegation, led by Chairman of the Parliamentary Friends of the #Kurds (#PFK), MP @tomkmiec. Discussed national security matters, strengthening bilateral ties, inc. trade, investment, and addressing humanitarian needs. pic.twitter.com/hwzkOipkFL — Rêber Ahmed (@RayberAhmed) August 29, 2023

The delegation also met with Kurdistan Region Minister of Interior Reber Ahmed and the Ministry of Peshmerga.

"Canadian support to the Peshmerga forces and coordination between the two sides in various fields were discussed," the Ministry of Peshmerga said.

A delegation of Canadian parliamentarians visited the @KRG_MOPE, they were received by the Deputy Minister and Chief of Staff, the terrorism Counting, Canadian support to the Peshmerga forces and coordination between the two sides in various fields were discussed. pic.twitter.com/tgoKN6NlX3 — Ministry of Peshmerga (@KRG_MOPE) August 29, 2023

“This is a historic first ever visit by a Canadian parliamentary delegation to Kurdistan. The parliamentary friends of the Kurds is an all-party group in Canada dedicated to deepening our relations with all of Kurdistan,” MP Tomasz Kmiec told Kurdistan 24.

“Our goals on this visit are to learn about the government and parliamentary processes in the KRI (Kurdistan Region of Iraq), deepen our understanding of the political culture of all Kurdish parties, and wherever possible to encourage cooperation towards a common goal; a freer, better and a more united Kurdistan.”

Kmiec is the founder and co-chair of the Canadian Parliamentary Friends of the Kurds, created in 2016, an all-party caucus dedicated to cultivating dialogue and fostering parliamentary ties with Kurds from all parts of Kurdistan.

Previously on Aug. 13, KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with outgoing Canadian Ambassador to Iraq Gregory Galligan, in addition to his replacement, Tammy Ames, where they discussed holding parliamentary elections on time, resolving the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad as well as guaranteeing the constitutional rights of KRI’s residents, among other issues.