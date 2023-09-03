Killed protestors in Kirkuk to be registered as ‘martyrs’ by KRG, decrees PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday ordered the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs to register the killed protestors in Kirkuk as “martyrs” and provide medical assistance to the wounded, the spokesperson announced.

The prime minister’s order came at the recommendation of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani, Peshawa Hawramany, the KRG spokesperson, announced on Sunday.

At least four Kurdish protestors were killed by the live bullets of the Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk on Saturday evening while 14 others were wounded.

The families of those killed will enjoy the same privileges and benefits as registered martyrs at the ministry.

The protestors demanded the reopening of the main road connecting Erbil to Kirkuk, which was closed for a week by the members of the Shiite militia forces protesting the KDP's return to the oil-rich province, where it has ceased all of its operations since 2017 in protest of the military takeover the multi-ethnic city by the Iraqi and Iranian-backed forces.

The Kirkuk security forces responded brutally to the Kurdish protestors’ demands by firing live bullets, which have drawn a strong backlash from the local population as well as the Kurdistan Region officials.

The members of the militia groups decided to reopen the major road on Saturday night following direct interventions by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, who spoke with both KDP President Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday.