PM Barzani, top Canadian delegation address Kurdistan Region constitutional rights

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received a Canadian Parliament delegation led by Canadian conservative MP Tom Kmiec.

Kmiec briefed PM Barzani on the activities of the Canadian delegation, whose aim is to support the Kurdish cause and develop relations between Canada and the Kurdistan Region.

They also commended the peaceful coexistence, religious freedom and freedom of the press in the Kurdistan Region, which they underlined as being similar to the freedoms that exist in Canada.

Furthermore, the PM Barzani expressed his gratitude to Canada for its cooperation and support to the Kurdistan Region, especially in the fight against ISIS.

Meanwhile, PM Barzani highlighted the latest developments in relations with the Iraqi government and explained that the Kurdistan Region has fulfilled all its obligations within the framework of the Iraqi constitution. However, the government agenda, which has been approved by a majority in the Iraqi parliament, has not been implemented.

He also underscored that the Kurdish people will not give up their legitimate and constitutional rights, nor will they submit to any pressure or threats from those who wish to return Iraq to the days of dictatorship.

Canada has been a strong ally to the Kurdistan Region in the fight against ISIS. They have provided military and humanitarian assistance to the region

Canada has around 200 Coalition soldiers in the Kurdistan Region that are involved in training local Peshmerga in the fight against ISIS.