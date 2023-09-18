Security

Zakho celebrates anniversary of independent administration status

A view of the Delal Bridge in the Kurdistan Region's Zakho. (Photo: Kurmanj Nhili/Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Zakho independent administration celebrated its two-year anniversary on Monday by announcing the completion of several road projects throughout neighborhoods in the city.

During the ceremony, Gohdar Shekho, the town’s supervisor, revealed that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has continuously expressed his support for Zakho to implement infrastructure projects.

“90 percent of the main streets have been rehabilitated to conform to international standards,” said Shekho.

He also stated that the proposals for projects they previously submitted to the Council of Ministers have been fulfilled, though a few incomplete projects remain.

“The roads of Sarhaldan neighborhood and Dashmare region in Zakho will be paved for about 20 kilometers,” he added.  

On August 14, the Kurdistan Region’s premier inaugurated the Delal Corniche in Zakho. 

Zakho is a city located in the Dohuk province. It lies strategically on the borders of Turkey and Syria, which reinforces its reputation as a major trading hub. The city is home to several historical sites, such as the Zakho Citadel, a castle built in the 18th century, and the Shrine of Sheikh Adi ibn Musafir, a famous Sufi leader.

Gohdar Shekho, the supervisor of the Zakho Independent Administration, speaking at the press conference, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
