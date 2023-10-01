Turkish warplanes strike Kurdistan Region after Ankara attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Several Turkish warplanes on Sunday bombed the Bermka mountain range near Dolla Raq and Dolli Blayan in Choman district, according to a Kurdistan 24 reporter.

“Villagers in the area said Turkish warplanes had bombed the surrounding villages five to six times. The extent of the damage is still unknown, but the villagers are concerned about repeated bombings,” the Kurdistan 24 reporter added.

Furthermore, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that air operations were launched against the PKK in the Kurdistan Region's Metina, Hakurk, Qandil, and Gara territories after the PKK claimed responsibility for the Ankara attack.

The Turkish Interior Ministry announced on Sunday that an explosion targeted Turkey's Ministry of Interior in the Turkish capital Ankara, resulting in two injuries among security forces.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, "This morning, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at around 9:30 a.m., two terrorists in a commercial vehicle came to the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security and carried out an attack on the premises.”

"One of the terrorists blew himself up, and another was killed by security forces," the minister said. "Two police officers were slightly injured in the incident.”

“Our struggle will continue relentlessly until the last terrorist is neutralized,” Yerlikaya added while emphasizing the remark by using an all-uppercase typeface.

Read More: 'Terrorist attack' targets ministry of interior, says Turkish government