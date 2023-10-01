PKK claims responsibility for Ankara attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that injured two people in Ankara on Sunday.

The PKK's People's Defense Central Command announced in a statement that the attack was carried out by Rojhat Zilan and Erdal Shahin.

More information on the perpetrator's identity will be shared with the public later, according to the statement.

The Turkish Interior Ministry announced on Sunday that an explosion targeted Turkey's Ministry of Interior in the Turkish capital Ankara, resulting in two injuries among security forces.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, "This morning, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at around 9:30 a.m., two terrorists in a commercial vehicle came to the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security and carried out an attack on the premises.”

"One of the terrorists blew himself up, and another was killed by security forces," the minister said. "Two police officers were slightly injured in the incident.”

“Our struggle will continue relentlessly until the last terrorist is neutralized,” Yerlikaya added, while emphasizing the remark by using an all uppercase typeface.

Moreover, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani announced in a statement that the KRG collectively condemns the attack.

“The KRG reaffirms its opposition to any act of terrorism and extremism, and calls for the strengthening of international cooperation and coordination in order to prevent terrorism and the spread of terrorist ideology throughout the world,” the spokesperson emphasized.

Furthermore, the head of KRG foreign relations, Safin Dizayee, in a post on X stated “We strongly condemn the bombing attack of today in #Ankara. We express our solidarity with the people and Government of Türkiye, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”